Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan replaces Hunter Brown in All-Star Game

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will have a familiar face joining him at next week’s All-Star Game.

Twins right-hander Joe Ryan was named Wednesday as an injury replacement for the American League roster, earning his first career All-Star selection.

Ryan, 8-4 with a 2.76 ERA, had been left off the roster the past two seasons despite strong performances. Ryan replaces Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown.

The MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday night in Atlanta, Georgia.