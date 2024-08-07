Twins starter Joe Ryan leaves game against Cubs in third inning with right triceps tightness

By The Associated Press
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan, right, reacts as he leaves with a team trainer after an injury during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan left during the third inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Cubs with right triceps tightness.

The right-hander was four pitches into facing leadoff hitter Pete Crow-Armstrong when he stepped off the rubber. He left the field after a quick consult with the training staff and was replaced by fellow RHP Trevor Richards after throwing 33 pitches.

Ryan (7-7, 3.60 ERA), seeking his second straight win, gave up Michael Busch’s solo homer in the first but retired the other six batters he faced.

