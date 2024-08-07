Twins starter Joe Ryan leaves game against Cubs in third inning with right triceps tightness

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan left during the third inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Cubs with right triceps tightness.

The right-hander was four pitches into facing leadoff hitter Pete Crow-Armstrong when he stepped off the rubber. He left the field after a quick consult with the training staff and was replaced by fellow RHP Trevor Richards after throwing 33 pitches.

Ryan (7-7, 3.60 ERA), seeking his second straight win, gave up Michael Busch’s solo homer in the first but retired the other six batters he faced.

