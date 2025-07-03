Twins snap Marlins’ eight-game winning streak with 2-1 victory

Brooks Lee and Carlos Correa drove in runs to back a strong start by Simeon Woods Richardson, and the Minnesota Twins beat Miami 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Marlins’ eight-game winning streak.

Byron Buxton singled off Janson Junk to begin the game. He advanced on a wild pitch and Willi Castro’s single before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Lee that ended the Twins’ 18-inning scoreless streak.

Kyle Stowers homered for the second straight game, a solo shot off Woods Richardson to tie it in the second. It was his fifth homer in nine games and 15th overall.

Castro, who went 3 for 4, doubled leading off the fourth, Lee and Correa followed with two straight singles for a 2-1 lead.

Brock Stewart replaced Woods Richardson (4-4), who allowed a run on two hits in five innings, to begin the sixth and surrendered a leadoff double to Jesús Sánchez. Stowers had a two-out single to score Sánchez from second and tie the game, but it was ruled the ball glanced off base umpire Emil Jimenez and Sánchez was returned to third. Stewart struck out Eric Wagaman to keep it 2-1.

Four relievers combined for three scoreless innings and Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his 13th save in 15 opportunities.

Junk (2-1), making his third straight start after five appearances in long relief, allowed two runs on six hits in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Miami won the opener 2-0 when Edward Cabrera became the first Marlins starter to go seven innings.

Key moment

Danny Coulombe retired Otto Lopez on a flyout to the warning track in left with the bases loaded in the seventh to keep it 2-1. Harrison Bader threw the tying run out at the plate for the second out.

Key stat

Stowers hadn’t had a home run since hitting two against the Cubs on May 14 — a span of 31 games — before hitting one against the Braves in the first game of the win streak.

Up next

Twins RHP David Festa (2-2, 5.40) starts Thursday’s rubber game opposite Marlins RHP Eury Pérez (0-2, 6.19).