Twins select Wake Forest shortstop Marek Houston in 1st Round of MLB Draft

The Minnesota Twins selected shortstop Marek Houston out of Wake Forest with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Houston, ranked No. 15 by MLB Pipeline, is considered one of the top defensive shortstops in this year’s draft class.

He also showed significant improvement at the plate during his junior season. After hitting a combined 12 home runs over his first two seasons at Wake Forest, the right-handed hitter focused more on power during his junior year. The result: 15 home runs — tied for the team lead — and a 1.055 OPS, more than 100 points higher than the previous season.

Houston also led the Demon Deacons with 145 total bases and 19 stolen bases.