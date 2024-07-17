Twins 2024 MLB Draft review with VP of amateur scouting Sean Johnson

Earlier this week, the Twins selected 22 total players in the 2024 Draft, including: 11 right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and two outfielders. The Twins selected one player out of high school and 21 out of college.

We spoke with Twins vice president of amateur scouting Sean Johnson on Wednesday to review the decisions he made.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Johnson***

Johnson has had final say in the Twins’ draft room since 2017. Over that time, he’s seen selections Royce Lewis, Ryan Jeffers, Griffin Jax, Bailey Ober, Trevor Larnach, Matt Wallner, Brooks Lee, Eddy Julien, Louie Varland, and more all reach the major leagues.

Johnson originally joined the Twins in 2002 as an area scout.

Below is the 2024 Twins draft class:

1 (21) Kaelen Culpepper SS, Kansas State

1C (33) Kyle DeBarge SS, Louisiana-Lafayette

2 (60) Billy Amick 3B, Tennessee

CB B (69) Dasan Hill LHP, Grapevine HS in Texas

3 (96) Khadim Diaw C, Loyola Marymount

4 (126) Jaime Ferrer OF, Florida St.

5 (159) Caden Kendle OF, UC Irvine

6 (188) Derek Bender C, Coastal Carolina

7 (218) Eli Jones RHP, South Carolina

8 (248) Jakob Hall RHP, Oral Roberts

9 (278) Jason Doktorczyk RH, Nevada

10 (308) Peyton Carr 3B, High Point

11 (338) Michael Carpenter LHP, Madison College

12 (368) Christian Becerra RHP, UC Berkeley

13 (398) Xavier Kolhosser RHP, St. John’s (NY)

14 (428) Jacob Kisting RHP, Bradley

15 (458) Cole Peschl RHP, Campbell

16 (488) Aidan Haugh RHP, North Carolina

17 (518) Jay Thomason 3B, Air Force

18 (548) Michael Ross RHP, Samford

19 (578) Logan Whitaker RHP, North Carolina St.

20 (608) Merit Jones RHP, Utah