Twins starter Zebby Matthews makes injury progress, threw pitches in live batting practice

Zebby Matthews threw pitches in live batting practice on Tuesday and spoke to KSTP Sports about his injury before the Twins’ game against the Chicago Cubs.

***Click the video box above to watch Twins pitcher Zebby Matthews talk about his injury progress on July 8***

Matthews was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 8 with a right shoulder strain. His last game was a 6-1 win over the Athletics on June 4 where he had four strikeouts, allowed four hits, and earned the win.

On Tuesday, Matthews said he threw around 40 pitches in two innings worth of batting practice. He said it felt good to be back on the mound and even threw some pitches against Luke Keaschall.

Keaschall was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 26 and was moved to the 60-day list on May 18 with a broken forearm. Him taking live batting practice Tuesday was another step forward in his rehab.

Matthews was drafted by the Twins in 2022 and has started in 13 games over the last two seasons.