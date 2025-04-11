Twins return to Target Field hosting Detroit for three games

The Minnesota Twins return to Target Field on Friday to begin a three-game series against the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers.

Right-hander Reese Olson (1-1, 5.06 ERA) is scheduled to start for Detroit, while Minnesota is set to give the ball to right-hander David Festa, who will make his Twins season debut.

The Tigers (7-5) enter the weekend atop the AL Central despite a 2-4 record on the road. Their offense has been a key contributor early, posting a .342 on-base percentage — good for seventh in the majors. Kerry Carpenter leads the team with four home runs and a .568 slugging percentage, while Riley Greene has added three homers and five RBIs over his last 10 games.

The Twins (4-9), who have dropped four of their last six, are 1-2 at home and sit fourth in the division. Despite the slow start, Minnesota has gone 3-1 in games where it out-hits its opponent. Outfielder Harrison Bader has provided some pop with three home runs and four extra-base hits.

Ty France, a recent addition to the lineup, is 11-for-35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

The Tigers are 7-3 in their last 10 games, hitting .261 and posting a 2.97 ERA, while the Twins are 4-6 over that stretch with a .208 average and a 3.41 ERA.

Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. The BetMGM Sportsbook line lists the Twins as slight favorites at -114, with the over/under set at 7½ runs.

Injuries:

Twins: Brock Stewart (hamstring, 15-day IL), Brooks Lee (back, 10-day IL), Royce Lewis (hamstring, 10-day IL), Michael Tonkin (shoulder, 15-day IL)