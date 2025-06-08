Twins return Danny Coulombe following injury

The Minnesota Twins announced that left-handed pitcher Danny Coulombe has returned from the 15-day injured list.

The Twins assigned Coulombe to a rehab assignment for one game with the St. Paul Saints. In his appearance, he pitched a scoreless inning against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Before his placement on the injured list, the Twins were on a hot 13-game win streak, widely credited to the Twins’ pitching abilities.

Since then, Minnesota’s bullpen lost another key piece when Pablo López strained his throwing shoulder, an injury that could keep the pitcher away from the mound for 12 weeks.

Coulombe will undoubtedly have an impact upon his return. Before his injury, he made 19 appearances for the Twins, with 16.2 scoreless innings, 19 strikeouts and a .138 opponent batting average.

His scoreless streak is tied for the second-longest active streak in baseball.

To make room for Coulombe, the Twins placed right-handed pitcher Zebby Matthews on the 15-day injured list for a right shoulder strain.