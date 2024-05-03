Twins clubhouse interviews, May 3rd: Vibes strong with 10-game winning streak

Austin Martin was on the field at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon in downtown St. Paul preparing to play for the Saints. He then was summoned to Target Field to take the roster spot of CF Byron Buxton (knee).

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Martin, C Ryan Jeffers, 3B Jose Miranda, and 2B Eddie Julien in the clubhouse before the series opener vs. Boston.

Below is a series preview from the Associated Press:

Boston Red Sox (18-14, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-13, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Central

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (3-2, 1.60 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (2-1, 5.88 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Minnesota has a 6-6 record at home and a 17-13 record overall. The Twins have hit 32 total home runs to rank ninth in the AL.

Boston is 11-5 on the road and 18-14 overall. The Red Sox have an 8-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Kirilloff has six doubles, three triples, two home runs and 10 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Santana is 10-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has six doubles, four triples, a home run and 15 RBI while hitting .261 for the Red Sox. Wilyer Abreu is 15-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 10-0, .318 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .295 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)