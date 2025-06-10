Twins recall Simeon Woods Richardson, option Travis Adams

The Minnesota Twins announced today that they recalled right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson from Triple-A (St. Paul).

Woods Richardson marks the third pitcher to be recalled this month for the Twins, following Pablo Lopez’s injury.

For the Saints, Woods Richardson went 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA, 17.0 IP, 19 strikeouts, and a 1.12 WHIP in three starts.

Earlier this season, he made eight appearances for the Twins between April 1 and May 14. With seven starts, he went 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA, 37.2 IP, 35 strikeouts and a 1.54 WHIP.

To make room for Woods Richardson on the 26-man roster, the Twins optioned right-handed pitcher Travis Adams to Triple-A.

Adams was recalled on June 6 and did not appear in a game.

Woods Richardson is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game at Target Field against the Texas Rangers.