Twins recall Simeon Woods Richardson, option Travis Adams

Lucas Kirchner KSTP
Minnesota Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Minnesota Twins announced today that they recalled right-handed pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson from Triple-A (St. Paul).

Woods Richardson marks the third pitcher to be recalled this month for the Twins, following Pablo Lopez’s injury.

For the Saints, Woods Richardson went 2-0 with a 4.24 ERA, 17.0 IP, 19 strikeouts, and a 1.12 WHIP in three starts.

Earlier this season, he made eight appearances for the Twins between April 1 and May 14. With seven starts, he went 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA, 37.2 IP, 35 strikeouts and a 1.54 WHIP.

To make room for Woods Richardson on the 26-man roster, the Twins optioned right-handed pitcher Travis Adams to Triple-A.

Adams was recalled on June 6 and did not appear in a game.

Woods Richardson is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game at Target Field against the Texas Rangers.