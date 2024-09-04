Twins recall Louie Varland, option Castillo to Triple-A St. Paul

Louie Varland, who saw action for the Minnesota Twins earlier this year, has been recalled to the Minnesota Twins.

The right-handed pitcher is expected to pitch in relief Wednesday night for the Twins’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Varland will be making his sixth stint with the Twins this year. He has played in eight games for the Twins, going 0-5 with a 6.14 ERA (36.2 IP, 25 ER), 11 walks, and 32 strikeouts.

In order for Varland to be placed on the 26-man roster, Diego Castillo has been optioned to St. Paul. Castillo most recently had his contract selected by Minnesota on Sunday. He made one appearance, pitching one inning with one strikeout on Tuesday night against Tampa Bay.

In that game, the Twins lost 2-1.