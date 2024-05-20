Twins move start time of Friday’s home game vs. Texas to 6:10 p.m.

Due to high traffic expected in downtown Minneapolis Friday night, the Minnesota Twins announced that they have shifted the start time of their home game vs. the Texas Rangers to a 6:10 p.m. CT first pitch. It was originally set to be a 7:10 p.m. start time. The Target Field gates will now open at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Moving first pitch time up by one hour was done to help accommodate the heavy traffic expected in downtown Minneapolis. Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip that night at Target Center.

Friday is also Star Wars Night at Target Field, with the first 5,000 fans in attendance receiving a Star Wars/Twins “Light or Dark Side” reversible bucket hat. A nice crowd is expected.