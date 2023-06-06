Twins put Buxton on IL, activate Larnach

Nearly a week after he was hit in the ribs by a pitch, the Minnesota Twins have put Byron Buxton on the injured list.

Buxton was moved to the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, with a left rib contusion.

The injury happened when he was hit by a pitch from Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee on June 1.

This season, Buxton has hit .220 with 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 26 walks and 31 runs in 50 games for Minnesota, exclusively playing designated hitter.

To take his spot on the roster, the Twins reinstated outfielder Trevor Larnach from his rehab assignment. Larnach had missed the past 13 games due to pneumonia.

This season, Larnach has hit .215 with five home runs, 27 RBI and 20 walks in 39 games for the Twins.

Minnesota starts a road trip in Tampa Tuesday night.