Twins Monday pregame report: DH Byron Buxton learning how to manage injuries better and Baldelli on facing an ‘opener’

Rocco speaks on Buxton's status

KSTP Sports was in the Twins’ clubhouse Monday afternoon and spoke with DH Byron Buxton and manager Rocco Baldelli. Buxton missed Sunday’s loss at Anaheim with a minor knee injury. There’s hope that he’ll be back in the lineup as soon as Monday night vs. the Giants.

***Click the video box above to watch Buxton and Baldelli meet with reporters***

Below is a series preview from the Associated Press:

San Francisco Giants (22-24, third in the NL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-22, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 6:40 p.m. Central

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Cobb (3-1, 1.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (3-0, 1.78 ERA, .96 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to break their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has a 14-8 record at home and a 25-22 record overall. The Twins are 4-9 in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has a 7-13 record in road games and a 22-24 record overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .411.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton has nine home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .235 for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 15-for-39 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Conforto is sixth on the Giants with 10 extra base hits (two doubles and eight home runs). Joc Pederson is 3-for-18 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Giants: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (leg), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 10-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Logan Webb: day-to-day (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)