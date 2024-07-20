Twins place Correa, Paddack on Injured List

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day Injured List and starting pitcher Chris Paddack on the 15-day Injured List on Saturday.

Correa is battling right plantar fasciitis and the move is retroactive to July 16. Paddack is out with a right forearm strain and his move is retroactive to July 17.

Utility player Austin Martin and infielder Edouard Julien have been called up from Triple-A St. Paul to fill the spots on the 26-man roster.

The Twins return from the All-Star break Saturday night when they host the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field.