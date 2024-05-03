Twins place Byron Buxton on 10-day Injured List

The Minnesota Twins placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day Injured list with right knee inflammation, the club announced Friday afternoon.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said there does not seem to be any structural issue with the knee and hopes it’ll be a minimum stay on the IL. Buxton left Wednesday’s road game against the Chicago White Sox after experiencing soreness in his right knee. He’s hitting .250 with eight doubles, one triple, and one home run this season in 28 games.

The Twins recalled utility player Austin Martin to replace Buxton on the team’s 26-man roster.