Hall of Famer Paul Molitor on Twins legend Joe Mauer entering Cooperstown this week and more

When Joe Mauer officially enters the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, he’ll join a legendary group from St. Paul. Mauer, Paul Molitor, Jack Morris, and Dave Winfield all grew up within a two mile radius.

Molitor, a fellow Cretin-Derham Hall graduate, managed Mauer in his last four seasons with the Twins.

Molitor was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2004. He was the Twins’ manager 2015-2018.

A seven-time All-Star, Molitor retired following the 1998 season, when he stole his 500th career base to become only the fifth player with at least 3,000 hits and 500 stolen bases. He finished his career with a .306 batting average, 3,319 hits, 605 doubles, 1,782 runs scored and 504 steals.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Molitor earlier this month about Mauer joining him in the Hall of Fame, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Molitor***

Mauer was a six-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and the 2009 AL MVP during 15 seasons with Minnesota. He is the only catcher to win three batting titles. He batted .306 with 143 homers and 906 RBIs with Minnesota from 2004-18.