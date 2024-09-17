Twins option Jorge Alcala, activate left-hander Cole Irvin from waivers

The Minnesota Twins optioned right-handed relief pitcher Jorge Alcala to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, clearing roster space for Cole Irvin, who was claimed on waivers Monday from the Baltimore Orioles.

The move adds a left-handed arm to the Twins’ bullpen as the team begins its final push for a Wild Card spot.

Alcala has put up a 3.46 ERA in 54⅔ innings pitched across 51 relief appearances, recording 52 strikeouts while allowing 21 earned runs, 40 hits and 19 walks (1.08 WHIP).

The Orioles designated Irving for assignment on Sunday. He has registered a 4.86 ERA in 25 games this season, including 16 starts.