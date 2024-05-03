Twins option Boushley, recall Alcala

The Minnesota Twins, winners of 10 straight, have recalled relief pitcher Jorge Alcala from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of Friday’s series opener against Boston.

Alcala started the season with the Twins but was optioned to Triple-A on April 14.

Prior to his demotion, Alcala had appeared in six games for the Twins, tossing 8.1 scoreless innings while striking out nine. He’s since appeared in just three games for the Saints, totaling 4 innings in nearly three weeks.

He’ll take the spot of pitcher Caleb Boushley, who was added to the 40-man roster and called up by the Twins on Wednesday but didn’t appear in a game and was optioned back to St. Paul on Thursday.

The winning streak has propelled the Twins not only above .500 but also to within 2.5 games of the AL Central lead.

The club starts a seven-game homestand Friday night when the Red Sox come to town.