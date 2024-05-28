Twins officially select reliever Diego Castillo

The Minnesota Twins have officially selected the contract of relief pitcher Diego Castillo, adding him to the bullpen a day after optioning Kody Funderburk to Triple-A St. Paul.

Castillo has appeared in 18 games for the Saints this season, posting a 2.50 ERA across 18 innings with 22 strikeouts, six walks, five saves and a .194 batting average against.

The 30-year-old joined the organization in late March after spending the past three years in the Seattle organization. Before that, he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Over his career, Castillo has compiled a 3.22 ERA across 268.1 innings, with 304 strikeouts, 101 walks and a .200 batting average against.

To make room for him on the 40-man roster, reliever Justin Topa was moved to the 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from left patellar tendinitis.

The Twins have won five of their last six games and continue a four-game series against Kansas City on Tuesday night at Target Field.