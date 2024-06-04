Twins officially reinstate Royce Lewis, option Julien

Royce Lewis is officially back with the Minnesota Twins.

Ten weeks after straining his right quad during Minnesota’s season-opener, Lewis was formally reinstated from the injured list on Tuesday ahead of the Twins’ series against the New York Yankees.

Lewis went 4-for-23 during his six-game rehab stint with Triple-A St. Paul. However, when healthy, he’s been a force for the Twins, hitting .313 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI over his 71 career MLB games.

Edouard Julien was optioned to Triple-A after Sunday’s game to open up a roster spot for Lewis.