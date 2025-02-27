Twins officially name Derek Falvey as team’s new President of Baseball and Business Operations
The Minnesota Twins organization will have a new President of Baseball and Business Operations next week.
According to the Twins, Derek Falvey is being promoted to the role as of March 3. Falvey will be starting his ninth season with the Twins and will become the fifth president in the organization’s history to carry the dual title.
Falvey first came to the Twins as Executive Vice President, Chief Baseball Officer in 2016 before being elevated to President of Baseball Operations in November 2019.
To make room for Falvey, long-time Twins leader Dave St. Peter will end his 22-year tenure as club president. He will transition into a strategic advisor role, where he will continue to partner with the Twins to provide guidance on a range of key development issues.
