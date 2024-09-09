Twins manager Rocco Baldelli elaborates on Sunday postgame ‘unprofessional series’ statement

After being swept in Kansas City and only scoring two runs all weekend, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday postgame, “That was an unprofessional series of baseball that was just played and that’s all I’m going to say about it.” He then declined to answer any questions.

Well, Monday, Baldelli was asked to elaborate on that statement.

***Click the video box above to watch Baldelli’s pregame media session from Sept. 9***

The Twins have lost 14 of their last 20 games, but still remain in the final wild card spot in the American League. They’re five games behind Cleveland for first place in the A.L. Central and 2.5 games behind second-place Kansas City.

With 19 regular season games to go, the Twins have a 3.5 game lead on Seattle and Detroit for the final playoff spot.

The Twins open a 6-game homestand with three vs. the last place Angels on Monday.