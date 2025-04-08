Twins manager Rocco Baldelli ejected after arguing about pitch clock violation

By The Associated Press
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli argues with home plate umpire Nic Lentz during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected during Monday night’s game at Kansas City after Twins pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson was called for a pitch clock violation.

There were two outs in the sixth inning when Woods Richardson tapped his ear, seemingly indicating he couldn’t hear his PitchCom. Umpire Nic Lentz then called a violation that resulted in a walk to Jonathan India.

Baldelli came out of the dugout and argued with Lentz for a bit before he was ejected. He then continued to talk and gesture to Lentz before crew chief Vic Carapazza got between them.

Baldelli continued to complain to both umpires for a bit before eventually leaving the field.

The Twins trailed 4-1 when he was tossed.

