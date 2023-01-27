1-on-1 with Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler
Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler at a luncheon on Friday at Target Field.
Tingler is entering his second season as manager Rocco Baldelli’s right-hand man following a run as San Diego Padres manager and Texas Rangers ass’t general manager.
***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Tingler***
Tingler and the rest of the on-field staff will be in Fort Myers starting in early Feb. preparing for spring training.