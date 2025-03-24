Twins infielder Brooks Lee, right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart to begin season on injured list

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins infielder Brooks Lee and right-handed pitcher Brock Stewart will begin the season on the injured list.

The moves were announced Sunday by the club.

Lee, the No. 8 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2022 draft out of Cal Poly, had been dealing with lower back tightness during spring training and was sidelined for the first two months of the 2024 season with a herniated disk in his back.

Once promoted from Triple-A last summer, the rookie batted .221 with three home runs and 27 RBIs in 50 games for the Twins.

Stewart sustained a left hamstring injury but also underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on his pitching shoulder last August.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee fields a ground out by Baltimore Orioles Gary Sanchez to end the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert

The Twins already were without third baseman Royce Lewis for opening day because of a strained left hamstring.

Minnesota won the AL Central in 2023 then finished in fourth last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.