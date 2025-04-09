Twins infielder Brooks Lee has promising rehab assignment with Saints

Injuries seem to play a constant role with the Minnesota Twins, but one of those injuries appears to be on the mend. Infielder Brooks Lee is having a promising rehab assignment in St. Paul.

Lee is coming back from a lower back injury that he sustained in spring training and was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 27.

***Click the video box above to hear full comments from Brooks Lee***

Lee was in the Saints’ lineup Tuesday night, he played second base and went 1-for-3 at the plate. He’s in the lineup again Wednesday night and will start at third base.

“I think that is a mindset thing, I really just think that I need to get my feet under me,” said Lee about needing to shake any rust off, getting back on the field. “I think I should be able to impact any team that I’m on, I’m looking forward to whatever happens.”

Lee played in 50 games for the Twins last season.