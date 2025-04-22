Twins hope White Sox, Angels homestand provides similar spark as last year

Exactly one year ago, the Minnesota Twins had a 7-13 record until back-to-back sweeps of the White Sox and Angels sparked a 12-game win streak that turned their season around.

Presently sitting on a 7-15 record this season, the Twins have the White Sox and Angels at Target Field this week hoping they can turn a similar corner to the one they turned this time last season.

Click the video box on this page to watch Tuesday’s clubhouse interviews with Luke Keaschall, Pablo Lopez, Harrison Bader and Ty France

The Twins come home for the six-game homestand off a three-game sweep in Atlanta.

Rookie Luke Keaschall was a bright spot in the series against the Braves. He made his major league debut and went 4-12 with a two doubles and a couple RBI in his first series with the Twins.

Pitcher Pablo Lopez was back in the Twins clubhouse Tuesday afternoon after making a rehab start for the St Paul Saints in Des Moines, Iowa over the weekend. He went 4.2 innings, allowing one run and three hits with four strikeouts.

There is still no firm timetable for Lopez’ return to the Twins rotation. He’s been on the injured list since April 8th recovering from a hamstring strain.

One other note from the Twins clubhouse as they returned home was Harrison Bader’s announcement he’ll be playing for Team Israel in next year’s World Baseball Classic.

