Correa to 7-day concussion injured list after outfield collision

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Minnesota Twins held center fielder Byron Buxton and shortstop Carlos Correa out of the lineup on Friday for the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee, the day after the two stars collided in pursuit of a shallow fly ball and were placed in the concussion protocol.

In the third inning of a 4-0 victory at Baltimore on Thursday, the 11th straight win for the Twins, Correa retreated to the outfield grass for the ball while Buxton raced in and appeared to call for it at the last second before they banged heads. Bench coach Jayce Tingler, filling in for manager Rocco Baldelli due to an illness, indicated the crowd noise hampered their communication during the play. Correa was removed immediately. Buxton was taken out the next inning.

Brooks Lee, the regular second baseman, played shortstop against the Brewers. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. was in center field.

The 30-year-old Correa had missed just three games this season — all scheduled rest days — after being limited to 86 games last season because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Buxton, whose career has been even more interrupted by injuries, also played in 41 of Minnesota’s first 44 games.

