Twins pitcher Griffin Jax was once in Air Force

Twins reliever Griffin Jax is the first Air Force Academy graduate to reach the big leagues. Jax was the Mountain West co-Pitcher of the Year as a junior in 2016 at Air Force and was a third-round selection by the Twins in that year’s MLB Draft. Following two post-college years of serving, Jax could focus solely on being a professional pitcher.

Jax jumped out of an airplane over 200 times while at the Academy. In other words, not much is going to faze him on the mound.

Our Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus spoke with Jax at Twins’ spring training this week in Fort Myers.

After struggling as a starter in 2021, Jax made the transition to the bullpen and exceled. He is now one of the most reliable relievers out of the Twins bullpen, having posted a 3.36 ERA in 72 1/3 innings in 2022.

A big 2023 question with the Twins: Who will be this year’s Griffin Jax? He was perhaps the biggest surprise of last season. But after serving in the military, nothing should surprise us with him.