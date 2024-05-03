Twins president Derek Falvey provides injury updates on Buxton, Topa, and Lewis

Twins president of operations Derek Falvey met with reporters, including KSTP Sports on Friday at Target Field. He provided injury updates on CF Byron Buxton (knee), RP Justin Topa (knee), and 3B Royce Lewis (quad).

Buxton was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with right knee soreness.

Buxton left Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning because of right knee soreness after an unsuccessful attempt to steal second base.

Buxton, who singled leading off the inning, didn’t slide into second and was thrown out by catcher Kory Lee. Buxton walked off the field slowly and was replaced in the bottom half by Willi Castro, who moved from third base.

An All-Star in 2022, Buxton was limited to 85 games as a designated hitter last season because of a right knee injury.

The Twins are optimistic that Buxton will be able to return to game action in 10-14 days.