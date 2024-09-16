Twins claim starter Cole Irvin off waivers from Baltimore

The Twins announced Monday that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. He’ll join the Twins on Tuesday in Cleveland. He is not eligible to be on the playoff roster since he joined the organization after Sept. 1. However, the Twins can retain him in 2025, if they want to. He’s arbitration eligible.

Irvin could provide rotation depth these final two weeks, allowing a rookie like Zebby Matthews to shift to the bullpen.

Irvin, 30, appeared in 25 games (16 starts) for the Orioles this season, going 6-5 with a 4.86 ERA (107.1 IP, 58 ER), one save, 25 walks and 76 strikeouts.

He has appeared in 130 games (93 starts) in parts of six major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2019-20), Oakland Athletics (2021-22) and Orioles (2023-24), going 28-39 with a 4.49 ERA (589.1 IP, 294 ER), 138 walks and 432 strikeout

To make room for Irvin on the 40-man roster, the Twins have designated right-handed pitcher Randy Dobnak for release or assignment. Additionally, the Twins will have to make a 28-man roster move on Tuesday.