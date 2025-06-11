Twins claim left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz off waivers from Pirates

The Twins announced that they have claimed left-handed reliever Joey Wentz off waivers from the Pirates. Wentz is out of options, so the Twins will need to make a corresponding roster move. Sending reliever Jorge Alcala to AAA-St. Paul is a possible option.

To open a 40-man spot for Wentz, the Twins have transferred righty Pablo Lopez to the 60-day injured list.

Wentz is a former starter who turned into a reliever with Detroit and Pittsburgh last year.

The Pirates exposed Wentz to waivers a few days ago.

Wentz adds a second lefty in the bullpen next to Danny Coulombe. Wentz, like many lefty pitchers, is better vs. left-handed batters.

Wentz is expected to join the Twins in time for Thursday afternoon’s game vs. Texas.