Twins CF Byron Buxton joins 2025 Home Run Derby

Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton will take part in the 2025 Home Run Derby next week in Atlanta, he announced Monday on Instagram.

Buxton, 31, was just named to the American League All-Star Team for the second time in his career and will be the first Twins slugger represented in the Home Run Derby since Miguel Sanó in 2017.

He leads all American League center fielders with 20 home runs and is tied for 12th on the Major League Baseball leaderboard.

Other confirmed Home Run Derby participants include Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves, Cal Raleigh of the Mariners and James Wood of the Nationals.

You can watch the contest at 7 p.m. on July 14 on ESPN.