Twins call up pitching prospect Travis Adams

The Twins announced today that they recalled right-handed pitcher Travis Adams, 25, from Triple-A St. Paul.

To make room for Adams on the 26-man roster, they optioned left-handed pitcher Kody Funderburk to St. Paul.

This move follows Pablo López’s injury and right-handed pitcher David Festa being recalled from St. Paul.

Adams, 25, played in 13 games (2 starts) for the Saints, recording a 3-1 record with a 3.43 ERA, three saves, 37 strikeouts, and a 1.14 WHIP.

He will be in uniform for Friday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, with an opportunity to make his major league debut.