Twins call up pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from St. Paul Saints

Left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz from the St. Paul Saints will now play for the Minnesota Twins.

The 30-year-old has made 26 relief appearances for the Saints this season, going 2-2 with 4.02 ERA, with eight saves, 10 walks, 29 strikeouts and a .213 opponent batting average.

Misiewicz is no stranger to the Major Leagues, making appearances in-game as a part of five professional teams. From 2020-22, Misiewicz made his major league debut as part of the Seattle Mariners and would go on to perform in major league games for the Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees.

To make room for Misiewicz, left-handed pitcher Joey Wentz has been designated for release or assignment following Tuesday night’s game against the Cubs. Wentz was claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on June 11. He appeared in six games for the Twins, allowing 14 runs on 17 hits in 8.0 innings pitched.