The Minnesota Twins placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 7-day Concussion Injured List, just two days after a violent collision with shortstop Carlos Correa on Thursday.

Correa was placed on the 7-Day Concussion List on Friday. Both injuries are retroactive to May 16.

Buxton is hitting .261 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, and 33 runs scored in 2025.