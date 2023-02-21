Twins manager Baldelli with lots of updates after first few days of camp

KSTP’s Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are covering Twins spring training this week in Fort Myers, Florida. They spoke with manager Rocco Baldelli after a recent workout and received numerous progress reports on players and how camp will be run.

***Click the video box above to watch Baldelli provide lots of updates***

Schmit and Ausmus are with the Twins all week and will have coverage on the morning show and live at 5, 6, and 10p on KSTP-TV and at 9p on 45-TV.

The Twins’ Grapefruit League opener is Saturday vs. Baltimore and Opening Day is set for Mar. 30 at Kansas City.