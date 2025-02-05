Twins, Bader agree to 1-year deal

The outfield for the Minnesota Twins just got a bit more crowded.

On Wednesday, KSTP Sports confirmed the team has reached a one-year agreement with center fielder Harrison Bader.

Bader, a free agent, will have a mutual option for 2026. We’re told his guarantee for 2025 is $6.25M. There’s an opportunity to earn additional money via performance bonuses.

Previously, Bader played for the St. Louis Cardinals, the New York Yankees, the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets.