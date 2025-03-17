Twins announce 2025 home opener plans

With just over two weeks until the Minnesota Twins home opener, the team is unveiling its plans for fans attending the matchup against the Houston Astros.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 3, but there will be lots of activities you can enjoy ahead of time.

The day will start with Breakfast on the Plaza between 6-9 a.m. There will be breakfast bars, hot dogs, chips, ice cream, and coffee, as well as live music and a chance to win tickets for the home opener and opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Tony Oliva and Kent Hrbek will open their respective entrances at 1 p.m. while the first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a Twin City Connect beanie.

A ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Nelson Cruz, followed by a performance of the Star-Spangled Banner by cast members of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ production of “Grease”.

Afterward, fans can watch the Twins Territory flag raised and a flyover of two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 18th Fighter Wing.

CLICK HERE for more Twins news from KSTP Sports.