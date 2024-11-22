Twins agree to contracts with relievers Stewart, Topa, and Tonkin

It’s tender day in Major League Baseball and the Twins did the obvious with a number of their players.

They have tendered contracts to arbitration-eligible right-handed pitchers Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan; catcher Ryan Jeffers; infielder Royce Lewis; outfielder Trevor Larnach; and utility player Willi Castro. If the Twins had not tendered a player, that player would have instantly become an unrestricted free agent.

Additionally, the Twins have agreed to terms with right-handed relievers Brock Stewart, Michael Tonkin, and Justin Topa.

KSTP Sports hears that Tonkin will sign for $1M, and Stewart $870K with an opportunity to earn an additional $30K in incentives.

The Twins now have 37 players on their major league roster: 21 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders, five outfielders and three utility players.