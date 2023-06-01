Twins activate Polanco, option Julien

The Minnesota Twins have reinstated a starting infielder from the injured list.

Thursday, the club officially activated Jorge Polanco from the 10-day injured list.

Polanco, who also missed the start of the season due to injury, has played in only 23 games for Minnesota this season, hitting .284 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 10 runs, six walks and an .811 OPS.

To make room on the roster for Polanco, the Twins optioned infielder Edouard Julien back to Triple-A St. Paul.

Julien was in his second stint with Minnesota this season and hit .200 with two home runs and four RBI across 11 games. Combined with his first stint, he’s hit .210 with four home runs and eight RBI with a .296 on-base percentage and .731 OPS. In St. Paul this season, he’s had more success, hitting .287 with a .442 on-base percentage and .923 OPS.