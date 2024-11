This week’s TRIA Prep Sports Salute goes to the Becker Bulldogs high school football team. Becker is a perfect 10-0 this season after defeating Princeton to claim the Section 8AAAA championship. The Bulldogs face Holy Angels in the state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. Becker’s last state title came in 2015.

***Click the video box for the TRIA Prep Sports Salute segment***