TRIA Prep Salute, Sept. 3: Champlin Park volleyball star and Gophers commit Carly Gilk

This week’s salute recognizes Champlin Park high school volleyball star Carly Gilk, a Gophers commit. The 6-foot-2 senior is hoping to lead Champlin Park to the state tournament.

Champlin Park is 1-1 to start the season. The Rebels are talented enough to win their first state title since 2018.