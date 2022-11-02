TRIA Prep Salute, Nov. 1: Two Rivers football to play for section championship

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. during the school year, we recognize a high school team or player with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s honoree is the Two Rivers football team, formerly Henry Sibley. After winning just one game in the regular season, they’ve won two in the playoffs.

Two Rivers will play top-seed St. Thomas Academy for a section title in Class 5A.