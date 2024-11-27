TRIA Prep Salute, Nov. 26: Becker football coach Dwight Lundeen

Every Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. during the high school year, we feature a team or athlete with our TRIA Prep Salute.

This week’s salute recognizes legendary Becker football coach Dwight Lundeen, their only head coach in program history.

Becker’s state title victory on Friday moves Lundeen to 412, second-most in Minnesota high school history to Verndale’s Mike Mahlen, who has 437. Lundeen’s career record is 411-167-3.

Top-ranked Becker completed a season of defensive dominance with one final game of resembling a brick wall. The Bulldogs again surrendered little while making big plays on the other side of the ball en route to a 24-8 victory over No. 2 Totino-Grace in the Class 4A Prep Bowl Championship game on Friday.

Becker (13-0) began the season as the team to beat in Class 4A and no one was successful in doing so as it captured the fourth state championship in program history. It is Becker’s first championship since winning the second of back-to-back Class AAAA crowns in 2014 and 2015, respectively. The other title was the Class AAA championship in 2005.

MSHSL contributed to this story