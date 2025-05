This week’s TRIA Prep Sports Salute goes to Cretin-Derham Hall baseball star John Henry Kohorst. He’s a big reason why the Raiders are 11-1, ranked No. 2 in 4A. He’s a great pitcher, and contributes offensively too.

***Click the video box for TRIA Prep Sports Salute segment from May 6***

Kohorst is a 4-year letterwinner and will play for the University of Iowa next season.