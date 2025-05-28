TRIA Prep Salute, May 27: Wayzata multi-sport star Eli Diane

This week’s TRIA Prep Sports Salute goes to Wayzata sophomore shot put thrower Eli Diane.

Diane can throw the 12-pound shot put nearly 60 feet, one of the top marks in the state. Amazingly, Diane just turned 16-years-old. He’s a young sophomore, competing neck-and-neck with juniors and seniors.

At 6-foot-4, Diane is a well-conditioned athlete. He also excels on the football field as a defensive lineman and is the first Class of 2027 commitment for the Gophers.

Diane has jumped up eight feet on his throws in just the last year.