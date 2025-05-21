TRIA Prep Salute, May 20: Mounds View ace Andrew Gette

This week’s TRIA Prep Sports Salute goes to Mounds View baseball star Andrew Gette. He’s a big reason why the Mustangs are the Suburban East conference champs.

Mounds View is 15-4, one of the top teams in Class 4A.

Gette is an ace pitcher and also plays in the infield.

Gette, a junior, is so good that he’s a University of Miami (Fla) commit.