TRIA Prep Salute, May 13: Roseville’s Jayda Wilson vaults to new heights in track and field

This week’s salute recognizes Jayda Wilson from Roseville for being the defending Class-3A girls pole vault champion, and chasing more titles as a junior.

Jayda Wilson doesn’t just compete in track and field — she dominates it.

The Roseville High School junior is one of the state’s busiest and most versatile athletes.

“She does the pole vault, obviously, long jump, the 100 hurdles and she is the anchor on our 4×100 relay,” Roseville track and field coach Greg Ueland said.

Of all her events, Wilson’s favorite is pole vault — and she’s been raising the bar, literally and figuratively.

“I’ve gotten so used to it and making sure I’m not in my head with the height of my pole or what bar I’m going at,” Wilson said. “I take it one jump at a time.”

Wilson started pole vaulting in seventh grade. By her sophomore year, she was a state champion, clearing 12 feet to claim her first title.

“Overall my whole sophomore season — consistently being over 12 — and being one of the only girls in the state who was able to do that was definitely a huge accomplishment,” Wilson said.

She already holds the Roseville High School record in pole vault, but her goals go far beyond school accolades. She’s now chasing the Minnesota state record.

“Thirteen-eleven and a quarter, I think it is,” she said. “So to jump 14 in high school would be huge. My PR so far this year is 13-1. Making it over 13 was definitely a huge jump that I was happy to make this early in the season.”

Coach Ueland said Wilson’s success has done more than bring wins — it’s inspired a new generation of athletes.

“How it’s gone full circle and how she has elevated pole vaulting here and made other girls want to be a pole vaulter — which is really cool to see,” he said.

For Wilson, the bar is always rising — and that’s exactly where she’s headed.